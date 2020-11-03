Duane Cotton

We are saddened to announce the passing of Duane C. Cotton, age 68, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Johnson County Community Hospital. He was born March 10, 1952 in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Harold and Donna Heeter Cotton. Duane was an outdoorsman who also loved gardening and working in the greenhouse. He was a member of the Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Allison Kay Faulks.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Kay of the home; daughter Cecily Faulks and husband Jason of Butler, TN; son Justin Cotten and wife Dana of Trade, TN; sister Linda Volk and husband Carl of West Palm, FL; grandsons Jason and Evan and several nieces and nephews. Special friends Marcus and Mike also survive

In accordance with Duane’s wishes there will be no formal services held. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Cotton family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN