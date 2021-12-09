Dr. Nann-Alix Wickwire Magrill, D.D.S., M.S.D. Born February 10, 1928 peacefully passed away November 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles B. Magrill, parents George and Justine Wickwire and an older sister.

Those left to cherish the life and memories of a most special lady are stepsons: Michael Magrill, Barry Magrill and Kyle Magrill and families; niece Denise Chippero and family; special friends Mike and Temple Reece and her dearest friend and companion “Mister Ridge”.

Nann was remarkably intelligent, witty and determined. She overcame many obstacles in life and succeeded with the attitude of “staying on top of the waves.” She was honored with numerous awards during her education and career, served on many boards and was published in a number of papers. She loved working with special needs children in pediatric dentistry and loved teaching “her boys” as a professor of orthodontics. She taught mostly men when women dentists were rare. She lived on a farm with her husband after retiring, facing many challenges including learning to fly a private plane.They traveled and enjoyed the beauty in the U.S. and other countries. Nann had a strong political voice, values and love for children.

She was a member of the Presbyterian faith and was known to often whisper prayers of thanks. Nann asked that she be remembered for her kindness shown to others and help given throughout her life.

No formal service will be held. Dr. Magrill’s inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum of Love with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to johnson County Center for the Arts, P.O. Box 269, Mountain City, TN 37683, St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or any Johnson County helping agency of your choice.

A special thanks is extended to Johnson County Community Hospital, Sycamore Shoals Hospital 3rd floor staff and Amedisys staff for their kind and compassionate care.

