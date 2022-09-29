Dr. Donald R. Walters, age 81, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Dr. Walters was born on January 15, 1941, in Cattlesburg, Kentucky, to the late John and Barbara Walters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Wray Walters, Billy Walters, and his son, Donnie Walters.

Dr. Walters came to Mountain City with his wife, Evelyn, and his three children in 1976, and their fourth child was born here 2 years later. Dr. Walters practiced medicine in Mountain City for 46 years. He also loved to gun and bow hunt. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Walters; children, Taunda (Jeff) Motsinger, Shana (Scott) Blevins, Krissy Tester; sisters, Idella Wallace of Florence, KY, and Augusta Courtney of Grayson, KY; grandchildren, Mindy (Jonah) Dunn, Dr. Megan (Adam) Johnson, Seth (Erica) Captain, Jalyn Blevins, Alec Tester, Ariel Tester; great-grandchildren, Ellie Dunn, Luke Johnson, Scarlett Johnson, and Caden Captain.

An all-day viewing will be held from 8a.m- 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Mountain City Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, with entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Jeff Motsinger, Alec Tester, Adam Johnson, Jonah Dunn, Seth Captain, Scott Blevins, Wayne Gambill, Larry Motsinger, and Luke Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Rescue Squad, 203 Vandilla St., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Dr. Donald R. Walters has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.