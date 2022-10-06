Dr. Don Garrett, Jr. Ed.D, went home to Glory Thursday evening Sept 29, 2022 at the Mountain City Care Center.

He was born to the late Donald M. Garrett, Sr. and his biological mother, the late Mary Evelyn Cullop Matthews, on August 31, 1968 in Marion, VA. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Graham and Ruth Greer Garrett; uncles, Rex, Jack, Wayne and J.R. Garrett; and aunts, Patricia McConnell and Molly Garrett; and his bonus father-in-law, Bill Icenhour.

Don was a 1985 graduate of Abingdon High School.

He received his Associate Degree from Virginia Highlands Community College, B.S. degree in psychology from Virginia Intermont, Masters degree in Education from Milligan College and his Ed.D from North Central University in Technology Education. Until his sickness he was an Educator, having taught both in the public school system and community college system, and a Minister of Music. Both of which he gave his all to. He loved the many students he had the privilege to teach over the years and also the church choirs he had the honor to direct in different churches in TN and VA. He was a member of State Line Baptist Church in Laurel Bloomery, TN.

Don is survived by his wife, Kim Gentry Garrett; his daughter, which was his pride and absolute joy, Leanna Garrett (Lucas Wright); a very special cousin, Melissa Garrett; an aunt, that helped raise him, Norma Garrett; an uncle, Jesse (Phyllis) Garrett; his in-laws, Joe Ray Gentry and Phyllis Gentry Icenhour; a sister-in-law, Becky Eastridge (Johnny); a niece, Katie Timbs; and special friends, Ricky and Millie Campbell along with their family. He is also survived by his four-legged best friend, Deacon Garrett; several cousins also survive and two half siblings, Nichole (Jeff) Bundens and James C. (Brooke) Matthews and their sons.

Don’s family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to all the caregivers at Mountain City Care Center, especially the ones on Hemlock Drive (hall 200) for all their love and “spoiling” they gave to their “Don Don” the past year.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Garrett Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM Sunday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Campbell and Rev. Paul Graybeal officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideon International, 50 Century Blvd., Nashville, TN 37214.

Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Dr. Garrett and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.