Douglas Cress

Douglas Edward Cress, 78, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 12, 1942 to the late Azel and Hazel Cress in Johnson County, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Cindy Guinn and Anette Cress. Doug spent many years as a mechanic at Mountain View Service Station. He lived a very simple life and always enjoyed it. He enjoyed fishing and watching Gunsmoke.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters, Maxine Hall and husband Barton, Carolyn Pardue; brothers, Raymond Cress and wife Carolyn, Glenn Cress; grandson, Chad Guinn and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Cress Cemetery with friend Dick Stout officiating. Pallbearers were family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Douglas Edward Cress has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.