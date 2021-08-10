Dorothy Welch

Dorothy Sue Welch, age 78, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born July 10, 1943 to the late Barney and Eura Bell Coldiron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Marty Darrell Welch, Barry Claude Welch; daughter, Donna Marie Welch; grandson, Dokken Swift; and brother, Barty Ray Coldiron.

Sue lived a happy and full life. She was always a hard worker and took pride in the work she did. In her early years she was an employee at Levis, and later worked as a painter, housekeeper, and caretaker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything, and also enjoyed working in her yard, watching ball games, and going on trips with family and friends. Sue was loved by many and was known as “Momma Sue” and “Nanny Sue”. She was a member of Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Sherry Lynn Slagle and Tammy Welch; sister, Polly Hammons of Mountain City; brother, Kenneth Darrell Coldrion (Lib) of Elkon, NC; grandchildren, Shawna Dyan Smith and Sarah Beth Jennings (Mark); great-grandchildren, Matthew Swift, Taylor Swift, Zoey Swift, Bayley Williams, McKenzie Jennings, Lucas Jennings, and Gabbi Robbins; nieces, Susie Henson, Sandy Hammons, and Kim Settle; special friends, Frances Brooks, Theresa Sturgill Wexler, Christy Fletcher, Sandy Pell; and several others.

The family received friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed with Pastor Mike McNutt to officiate. Entombment followed the funeral service at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Mark Jennings, Stevie Cross, Charlie Greene, Larry Dunn, Fred Pell, and Kenneth Coldiron. Honorary pallbearers were Matthew Swift and Billy Bryant.

At other times, friends may call at the home, 121 Church Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.