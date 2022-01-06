“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount upon the wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31

Advertisements

Dorothy Lee Scott, age 90, passed away on December 30, 2021 at Mountain City Care and Rehab. Dorothy was born in Shady Valley on February 9, 1931 in Shady Valley to the late Jesse Taylor Jenkins and Nelle Mae Neely Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Alton Scott and the father of her daughter, Loyd Lowe.

Dot is now running down the streets of gold to meet her husband, Charles and all her other loved ones. Dot was an active member of the Shady Valley Presbyterian Church and past moderator of the Ladies Circle. She served on several county committees and boards, including director of the Shady Valley Senior Citizens, Bristol, VA utilities board and worked for Raytheon.

Dot always looked beautiful and never looked or acted her age. People loved coming to visit and talking to her because she always listened and told you what she thought. She had many friends and made many more at the care facility. She loved music of all kinds, she was an avid reader, loved shopping and watching the Hallmark channel. She also loved all of the four legged friends who came to visit.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Lorrie Shumate and husband John; brother, Carroll Jenkins and wife Eloise; nephews, Jeff Jenkins and wife Cindy, Greg Jenkins and wife Tabitha; several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 with Pastor Steven Spencer and Norman Taylor officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Jim Shine and Daniel Jones, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shady Valley Presbyterian Church (c/o Helen McQueen, 176 McQueen Rd., Shady Valley, TN 37688) or Shady Valley Fire Department (c/o Conley Gentry, 340 Walker Rd, Shady Valley, TN 37688).

At other times, friends and family may visit the home of her daughter, Lorrie Shumate, 380 Meadowlark Lane, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

The family would like to thank all the workers on the 200 Hall at Mountain City Care Center, especially Joannie McQueen who “adopted” Dot as her own and Heather Dickens who came in on her own time to sit with Dot at night.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Dorothy Lee Scott has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.