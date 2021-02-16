Dorothy Isaacs

We are saddened to announce the passing of Dorothy Ann Isaacs on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her residence.She was born to the late Chester William Isaacs and Trula Lowe Isaacs on May 12th 1954 in Johnson County, TN. She is also preceded in death by Sisters: Linda Moretz and Maybell Hatley. Brother: Mike Isaacs and an Aunt: Suma Reece. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include Brothers: Kenneth Isaacs and wife Linda, David Isaacs and wife Janet, and Rob Isaacs and wife Phyllis. Sister: Mary Cable and husband Tommy. Adopted Grandson: Jamie Campbell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The graveside service for Dorothy was held at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Isaacs Cemetery with Tom Reece Officiating. The Dorothy Ann Isaacs family have placed her arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN