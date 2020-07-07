Dorothy Eggers Scruggs

Dorothy Ann Eggers Scruggs, age 81, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the home of her sister, Linda, in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Dorothy was born on May 12, 1939 in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late Ernest Hill Eggers and Lucile Lowe Eggers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in by death by her husband, Fred Scruggs; son, James Scruggs; sister, Peggy Yates; Uncle, Bobby Eggers; nephew, Timothy Wagner. She graduated from Johnson County High School in 1957, and later graduated from Whiting Business College in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dottie, is mainly remembered as Nonna, by not only her beloved grandchildren, but the many students she helped teach at Johnson County Middle School before her retirement in 2010. Of all of the jobs she held during her life, her passion was working with children. She loved going to church, singing in the choir, playing Word Whomp, reading, her rescue dog Sophie, taking trips out West, but most of all interacting with the people around her. She will be remembered for her laugh, open-mindedness, free spirit, and candor. She would do without to help someone else, and wanted everyone to know they were important and valuable.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Melissa Scruggs Newman and Laura Scruggs Weaver; sister, Linda Beckner; grandchildren, Jon Morgan and partner Amanda Rivera, Alex Hammons, Ashleigh Weaver and partner Darrell Pierce, Judd Hammons, Abrielle Campbell, Lester Campbell, and Craig Campbell; step-grandchildren, Dennis Newman and Seth Newman; aunts, Marjorie Stackhouse and Evelyn Eggers; nieces and nephews, David Wagner, Diane Wagner May, Isaac May, Aliya May, Dan Waid, Kaleb Waid, Georgy Waid, Tracy Lineberry, and Stacie Yates. Several cousins, family members, and friends also survive.

It was Dorothy’s wish to be cremated. The family received friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Dorothy Ann Eggers Scruggs has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.