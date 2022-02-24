Dorothy (Dottie) Ray Bush Joyce, 91, passed away peacefully in her home on February 13, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. Born January 24, 1931, in Bay Minette, Alabama to Fred and Eva Bush, Dottie’s lifelong devotion to her family began at an early age when she helped raise her younger brother, Jacob. She married the love of her life, Robert Joyce in 1951 and ten years later, adopted her pride and joy, Michael. She worked her way up the ranks at Southern Bell Telephone Company, eventually retiring from the company and remaining an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, the BellSouth retiree organization.

Dottie was a light in this often-dark world, and she will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her kind heart and warm spirit. Everyone who knows Dottie knows that her family meant everything to her, and she devoted her life to those she considered family, regardless of blood relation. Her love of life was contagious. You could often catch Dottie with a cup of black coffee reading her daily devotional, singing along to Whitney Houston on road trips, dancing to the sound of her pressure cooker as she made her signature chicken and dumplings, or critiquing figure skaters and game show contestants on their television performances. She also enjoyed crafting, sewing, and drawing pastel portraits of her grandchildren.

Dottie is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Eva (Price) Bush; brothers, Mason and Gene Bush and Jacob Raybon; husband, Robert Joyce; grandson Bobby McLeod; step-great grandson Austin Matheson; and special friend, Evelyn Colgan.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Michael and wife Robin Joyce of Mountain City, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jeremy Joyce and fiancée Brandi Yates of Mountain City, Tennessee, Krista Joyce and husband Dewayne Pressley of Tryon, North Carolina, and Kimber Page of Leesburg, Georgia; step-grandchildren Jason Matheson of Butler, Tennessee and Christian Matheson of Palatka, Florida; 12 great grandchildren; and special friend Joan Richardson.

Dottie’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Joannie, Gail, Becky, and the entire hospice team at Amedisys Home Healthcare. Their compassion and dedication to our beloved mother and grandmother has been remarkably evident throughout this process, and we could not have endured this season of life without their support.

The family will hold a private celebration of life.

