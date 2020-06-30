We are saddened to announce the passing of Dorothy Dixon, age 77, of Mountain City, Tennessee who passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Mountain City Care Center. Dorothy was born on March 14, 1942 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Charlie Norris and Mae Whitaker Norris. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Dixon, a son, Charles Dixon, two great granddaughters, Audrey McElyea and Gracie May Franklin and son in law, Bryce McCoy. She was a homemaker and loved flower gardening. She attended the Corinth Baptist Church before illness prevented her from going.

Survivors include: daughters, Joyce McCoy and Mary Sala (Gary); sons, Tony McElyea (Teresa), Bill McElyea and Aaron Dixon (Joan); a brother, Freddy Norris (Brenda); grandchildren, Dalton Reece, Dustin Rankins, Blake Dixon, Kaylie Dixon, Anthony Dixon, Jason McElyea, Jamie McElyea, Santana McElyea, Jesse McCoy, Kendra Franklin, Mindy Morefield, Breyonna Clark, and Trinity Tester; great grandchildren, Sheylin Reece, Leylin Reece, Kylie Roush, Aleah Dixon, Gavin Rankins, Skyler Rankins, Hailey McCoy, Ashlynn McCoy, Colby Franklin, Zack Whitehead and Carter Rankins.

A funeral service for Dorothy was conducted on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the East Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Reverend Billy Morefield to officiate at 10:00 am. The family received friends Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Pallbearers: Blake Dixon, Dalton Reece, Gary Sala, Kenneth Ford, Anthony Dixon, and Dustin Rankings. Honorary Pallbearer: Willie Debord. At other times, friends may call at the residence of her son, 779 Stout Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

