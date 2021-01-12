We are saddened to announce the passing of Doris Stout, age 86, on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born October 19, 1934 to the late Roby Stout and Beulah Ward Stout. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jo Alexander, Son, Mike Stout Brothers, Thomas Stout, Mack Stout, Jack Stout. She was retired from Levi Strauss, and Leco. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and gardening.

Those left to cherish her memory include: Sons; Blake Stout, Terry Stout (Lisa), Gary Stout (Sue) daughter in law Lisa Stout. Grandchildren; Harley, Jordan, Miranda, Jessica, Rebecca, Susan, and Joey. Several Great Grandchildren and Several Nieces and Nephews also survive. Special friends, Bessy Moody, Jenna Lee Ward, and Madge Taylor. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm. at Sunset Memorial Park with Mike Penley to officiate. She was lying in state at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. Pallbearers were; Tom Stout, Larry Stout, Harley Stout, Billy, Stout, Joey Stout, Jordan Stout, Sam Stiner, and John D. Alexander.

