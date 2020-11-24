Doris Sheets

Doris Alene Sheets, age 94, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mountain City Care Center. Doris was born on January 21, 1926 to the late Oscar and Gertrude DeGraff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Nathaniel Sheets on November 17, 2005.

Doris retired from civil services at the Albany, Georgia Marine Corp. Base. Doris enjoyed playing the piano and singing in her church. She attended Central Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Linda Gallagher and husband Jim, Diane Bender and husband Wes; sister, Joyce Hale; brother, Frank DeGraff; grandchildren, Lance Hill and wife Tara, Kelly Davis and husband Chris, Adam Gallagher, Justin Gallagher; great grandchildren, Brayden Davis, Peyton Davis; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private family graveside service was held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating and music by Joe Simcox. Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website.

The family of Doris Alene Sheets has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683