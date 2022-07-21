On the morning of July 12, 2022, Doris Blevins Rupard, age 83, went home to be with the Lord. Our hearts are broken as we have lost an amazing lady who meant so very much to all of her family. Doris fought the good fight against pancreatic cancer for over a year. She was known as Mam Mam to her grandchildren and as Dodo to many of her friends. Doris leaves this earth to be reunited with her husband of 61 years, Herbert Hoover, in the Lord’s caring and healing arms.

Doris so loved her immediate family, her extended family and her many friends. Anyone who knew her realized she had a great sense of humor and an avid passion for collecting buttons. Every room in her house had jars and jars of buttons. Doris loved canning her garden produce and growing all kinds of flowers.

Doris had a large “extended family” of friends. Some of her friends were made during years as a hairdresser and other from her years working at the A to Z Market. She retired from the UT Extension Office in Mountain City and she was a member of the Soil Conservation Board and the Home Demonstration Club. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. Doris made many “prayer bears” for her church to give to those in the hospital or sick at home. She never met a stranger and loved talking with everyone.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Herbert Hoover Rupard; her parents, Charles William and Mary Melvinna Blevins; her sisters, Rachel McKenzie and Janet Coyne and her brothers, Gomer Blevins and Pete Blevins. She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Ward (Tracy), Pam Savery (Bob); grandchildren, Clark Ward, Kyle Savery (Catherine), Ryan Savery; brother, Paul Blevins (Marsha); Sisters-in-law, Joanne Blevins, Beulah Robinson, Janet Rupard; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 with Pastors Tom Prater and Bill Morefield officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, VA. Pallbearers will be Terry Lewis, Evan Taylor, Phil Winters, Gary Winters, Bill Heck, Alan Lewis, and Billy McKenzie. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Rupard, Ronnie Campbell, Jim Owens, and Jason Blevins.

The family would like to express their appreciation and love for Doris’ special caregivers, Clark Ward, Amedysis Hospice, and the Johnson County Cancer Support Group.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Doris’ memory can do so to St. John’s United Methodist Church (326 Gentry Creek Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680) or 1st District Fire Department (7176 Hwy 91 N., Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680).

At other times friends may call at her home.

