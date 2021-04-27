Doris Annie Lewis, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home in Bristol, TN. She was born on April 10, 1946 to the late Hobart Ray Arnold and Ruby Mae Dougherty Arnold. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Dexter Lewis, until his death in 2004, daughter, Angela Ollinger, sisters, Phyllis Wall and Ethel Greer, brothers James Arnold and John Arnold, grandchildren Heather Buchanan and Sylvia Latham, and a great granddaughter Lexie Buchanan.

Doris was a wonderful mother who was kind to everyone. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. She was a very loving person who dearly loved her grandchildren. She was known as the best cook in the world. She was a member of Green Cove Missionary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Vicki Lewis, Lesa Cross, and Tami Hamm, sisters, Mary Lewis, Martha Dowell, and Margaret Dry, grandchildren, Abi Lewis, Emmy Cross, Kylee Cross, Gidget Dowell, Dustin Lewis, Ryan Ollinger, Mandy Henson, and Becky Jennings, great grandchildren, Tyler Horne, Kerali Dowell, Archer Dowell, Declan Ollinger, and Oliver Sherrill, half-sister Peggy Nichols, half-brothers Noah Arnold, David Arnold, and Glen Arnold, several nieces and nephews, and special friend Tina Miller.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Green Cove Missionary Baptist Church in Damascus, VA; funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Anthony Roark officiating. The graveside service and burial followed at the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Jerry Blackburn, Chris Blackburn, Caleb Blackburn, Troy Hamm, Jimmy Cross, and Carl Sherrill. Honorary pallbearers were Dill Lewis and Norman Lewis.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Doris Annie Lewis has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.