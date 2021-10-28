Doran Hadley Swift Sr., age 89, passed away on October 19, 2021 at his home. Doran was born on June 22, 1932 to the late Lola Swift Holloway in Johnson County. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, David Hamilton Swift and Alice Arnold Swift; his son, Doran Swift “Doc”; grandson, Dokken Swift and brother, John Holloway.

Doran was born on June 22, 1932 in Johnson County, Tennessee and attended Dewey School and graduated from Johnson County High School in 1951. After graduating from high school, Doran enlisted into the United States Airforce. He completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas then attended A&M College in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, studying to be a Vehicle Motorized Equipment Electrician. He spent the remainder of his service working on electrical systems at the Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City Florida. During this time, he married Emogene Combs on December 10, 1953 in Mountain City, Tennessee. He was honorably discharged in 1955, but continued to serve in the Reserves for 4 years.

Doran returned to Johnson County in 1955 to care for his grandmother and grandfather who raised him. During this time he worked for Summers & Taylor Construction Company. After obtaining his electrician license from Washington County Technical School, he worked as an electrician and an analyst planner for Burlington Industries for twenty years. Doran also served as a volunteer for the Johnson County Rescue Squad for fifteen years and was a member of the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce for many years.

Doran learned to work on the farm at an early age and loved riding and working with horses. Doran was instrumental in starting the Johnson County Trail Riders Club and was a charter member. He volunteered for several years working with kids in the 4-H Horse club and 4-H Horse Show. He also worked with others to sponsor trail rides, wagon trains and help coordinate their participation in local parades and events. His love for horses took him to many ranches over the years, some including the Marriott Corporation Ranch in Front Royal, Virginia where he was the manager of their trail riding division and the Virginia Beef Company where he worked to ride and round up cattle for shipments. Later He worked with roundups at the Haythorne Land & Cattle Company in Ogallala, Nebraska. Doran continued his love for farming throughout his life. There weren’t many days when you wouldn’t see him out working on his tractor or out around his own farm tending to animals, fixing fences or working in his garden.

Doran was a member of the Mountain City Presbyterian Church. He was an Elder of the Church and served as the Chairman of the Board of Deacons for several years. He enjoyed attending church and spending time with the members of his church. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially loved seeing his grandkids and great grands. His biggest joy was sharing his love of horses by taking them for rides on his horses, ponies, and pony carts. Later on, it was on his tractor, wagon hooked to the lawnmower and even his scooter around the farm. Doran also enjoyed watching RFD-TV and napping in his recliner.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of nearly 68 years, Emogene Swift; daughter, Pam Hacker; sisters, Virginia Manuel, Anni Skewes (Mike), Mae Matheson, Faye Phillipppi, June Thomas (Coleman Brown); grandchildren, Sarah Swift Jennings (Mark), Abigail Hacker, and Jesse Hacker; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Taylor, Zoey, Mckenzie, and Lucas; several nieces, nephews, special friends and caregiver, Nancy Holman.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastors Jim Swoager and Daryl Cox officiating. Special music will be provided by Randy Dandurand. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park with military honors accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Jason Bryan, Wayne Ward, Hubert Glenn, Mark Jennings, Eric Cullop, and Joe Winebarger. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Swift, Paul Roach II, Howard Moon, Duran Tookmanian, Rhudy Lucas, BC Stout, Lawrence Keeble, Bill Webb, Landon Webb, and Randy Dandurand.

The family will receive friends at the Home of Doran and Emogene Swift at 2074 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, Tn.

