Donnie Hampton, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2022. Donnie was born on December 26, 1968 in West Chester, PA to Helen Gentry Harless and Diesel Hampton. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ronnie Hampton.

Advertisements

Donnie had never met a stranger and loved being the center of attention. He was renowned for his driving skills and never had a load he couldn’t deliver. He was passionate about the trucking business as it allowed him to travel the country. At the time of his death he was working as the truck foreman at Maymead Inc. He loved his family and will be dearly missed. He was a member of Nelson Chapel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 23 years, Kim Head-Hampton; son, Logan Hampton; mother, Helen Harless; father, Diesel Hampton and wife Kathy; brother, Steve Hampton and wife Lori Beth; uncle, Dean Gentry; special aunt, Arlene Atwood; several cousins, nieces, and one nephew.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike McNutt officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brian Rainbolt, Tommy Wilson, Eddie Tester, Steve Kidd, Wes Church, and John Wayne. Honorary pallbearers are the drivers at Maymead Inc. and “The Knuckleheads.”

At other times, family and friends may visit the home, 254 Wilson Ave., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Donnie Hampton has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

Advertisements