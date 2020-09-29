Donna Rosenberg

Donna Mae Rosenberg, 82, departed this world on September 16, 2020. Born on October 10, 1937 in Cortez, Colorado, Donna spent most of her life in Colorado. She and her husband, Harry, retired to Laurel Bloomery in 2002. An active member of the First United Methodist Church in Mountain City, Donna served as president of the United Methodist Women and volunteered at the Unique Boutique. She loved to sing in the choir and was a member of the Wednesday Music Club.

She loved to dance and was a member of the Young at Heart Square Dancers. She loved playing the piano and also playing Bridge and Bunko. Donna was an award-winning artist and a strong supporter of the Johnson County Center for the Arts. She also enjoyed attending programs at the Heritage Hall and Barter Theater. She considered everyone a friend and was an avid animal lover.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and her brother, Dean Hart. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Weber; her son, Brad Weber, and his wife, Lisa; four amazing granddaughters; her step-children, Elizabeth Hiner, Amy Green, William Rosenberg, and Mark Rosenberg and his wife, LeeAnne, and their children. All of her children reside in Colorado. The family is grateful to Donna’s dear friend, Walter Heerschap, for the care he provided her over the past couple of years.A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Donna’s memory to one of her favorite organizations: the Johnson County Center for the Arts (127 College St. Mountain City, TN 37683, jocoartcenter.org) or the Johnson County Humane Society SNIP (Spay Neuter Incentive Program, PO Box 307, Mountain City,TN 37683).

