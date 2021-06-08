Donna Pearson Stanley

JOHNSON CITY – Mrs. Donna Kaye Pearson Stanley, age 67, Johnson City, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday May 1, 2021, at her residence following a lengthy struggle with cancer.

Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.” John 11:25,26

Donna Kaye Pearson was born August 2, 1953 in Butler, TN and she was the daughter of the late Ernest R. Pearson and Wanda B. Forrester Pearson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Pearson Hamby.

Donna is survived by her husband, Dannie R. Stanley, Johnson City; son, Kevin Ward and wife Jerissa Ward, Elizabethton; Daughter Kim Lester and husband Larry Lester, Fall Branch; Daughter Heather Baker and husband Wayne Baker, Gray; son Jared B. Thornton, Johnson City; grandchildren, Makinzie Woodhams, Cydnie Jacobsen; Rylie Thornton, Gabe Thornton, Ketron Ward, Kayson Ward, and Juliane Ward; sister Shirley Dorton and her husband Everett, East Bend, NC; her nephews Bryan Dorton, East Bend, NC and Justin Dorton and his wife Linda Dorton, Winston Salem, NC; nephew Colon K Dugger and niece Amelia Gail Dugger. She is also survived by several cousins.

The family would also like to give special thanks to Lindsey Frye, Donna’s caregiver, who has become one of the family throughout the years.

The memorial service will be held June 12, 2021 at Southside Christian Church located at 1605 South Side Road in Elizabethton, TN. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM and plan to begin the service at 3:00 PM with fellowship to follow the service.