Donald Leonard Shoun, age 75 of Mountain City, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born February 19, 1945 to the late Thelma Stout. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a special aunt who raised him from early childhood, Bernice “Bo” Shoun Stamper, an uncle, William Shoun, a son, Richard Shoun, a sister, Judy K. Wilson, and a brother, James Earl “Jim Bo” Stout.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Army, having retired from a military career.

Donald was a truck driver for many years and he truly enjoyed driving. He also loved antique cars and Nascar racing, especially Dale Earnhardt.

Those left to cherish his memories include a daughter Dawn Marie Morrison and husband Royce “Scooter” Morrison, Jr., a brother, Gary G. Stout, grandchildren, Jace Morrison, Bailey Morrison, Emilee Merritt, and Sydnee Merritt, nieces and nephews, Michael Essick and wife Jessie, Theresa McElyea and husband Tony, Sylvia Humphrey and husband Selmer, Jamie Stout, Shane Stout, as well as several great nieces and nephews, several cousins and special friends.

A memorial service will be held at Mountain City Funeral Home in March, with the exact date being announced later.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Erwin Health Care Center for the outstanding care which was given.

