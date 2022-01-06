Donald Kennard, Jr. passed away suddenly December 23, 2021. Born in Westchester, PA, he and his wife Teresa made Palatka their home for over 40 years. They spent much of their time together at Ravine Gardens. It was the first place in Palatka that he had taken her, and where they later married. He was a dedicated runner and they would walk there regularly with their children and eventually, their grandchildren. Scouting was an important part of their lives when their children were young. Don and their sons were active in Troop 234 for several years. Before they met, he proudly served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Wabash. He worked many years at Price Brothers with his dad, Donald Sr. He later followed Teresa into nursing, and began a career that lasted over two decades. They worked together with the elderly at PHC and he continued nursing, working part-time at the ARC.

In addition to Teresa, he is survived by his mother, Jean, his mother-in-law, Margaret, their 3 children; Michael, Matt, and Megan and their spouses Brooke, Natalie, and Matt. God blessed them with 9 grandchildren, Emmy, Logan, Landon, JP, Aubrey, Evan, Max, Maddie, and Evie Lynn. His siblings, Sharon and Blakely and their families, have a special place in their heart for their brother, Rusty. A man who typically did not express emotions, yet we all know that he loved us dearly. He will be missed by us all, including his beloved dog, Chester. May he rest in peace in his Heavenly home, joining his father, father-in-law and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to their church, Trinity United Methodist in Palatka. A memorial service will be held there Thursday, Dec. 30, at 11:00 am.