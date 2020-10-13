Donald Eller

Donald Von Eller, age 72, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on March 13, 1948 in Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Paul and Mary Eller. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Hurd.

Donald was a United States Army and Tennessee Army National Guard Veteran having served multiple tours in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm / Desert Shield he served his country proudly, after 21 years of service he retired as a staff sergeant in 1996. Aside from his military background, he spent 32 years working for a local telephone company. Donald was also a member of the Freemasons.

Donald is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Eller; sons, Chad Eller (Brandy) and Richard Eller (Melissa); sister, Vada Johnson; brothers, Elmer Blaine Eller, Wiley Mack Eller, Larry Eller, and Roy Eller; grandchildren, Chloe and Zach Eller; and several nieces and nephews.

A military graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Frank Woods officiating. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers were Ernest Tester, J. R. Tester, Larry Eller, Mack Eller, Chad Eller, Richard Eller, Zack Eller, Lee Greever, Greg Jenkins, and Tim Morris.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.