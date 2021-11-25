Diane(Bunny) Eastridge age 82, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday November 19, 2021 at Mountain City Care Center. She was born on April 9, 1939 in Johnson County, TN to the late Lynn Forrester and Bess Caudle Forrester. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Frank Eastridge; son Freddy Keith Eastridge; brother, Keith Forrester; grandson, Alex Eastridge and her daughter-in-law, Linda Eastridge.

Bunny was a 1958 graduate of Johnson County High School. She loved her church and enjoyed traveling. Bunny was a teacher’s aide at Laurel Elementary for 30 years, where she was known as the school tooth puller. She also sang with the Gloryland Singers.

She was a member of Pleasant Home Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her sons, Mike J. Eastridge; Danny K. Eastridge and wife Elizabeth; sisters, Bonnie Hawkins and Betty Thomas; grandchildren, Christy Mahala of Mountain City, TN and Danny K. Eastridge II of Laurel Bloomery, TN. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 23, 2021 at Stateline Cemetery with Pastor Greg Blackburn to officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to the Mountain City Care Center and Caris Hospice.

