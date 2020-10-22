Dewey Hatley, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. Dewey was born on July 8, 1944 to the late Wiley and Faye Hatley in Carter County, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dewey Hatley Jr. Dewey was always known for his good sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 52 years, Helen Hatley; sisters, Thelma Stanton, Erlene Garland; brother, Bud Hatley; grandchildren, Brandon Hatley and wife Jessica, Kendra Hatley; great grandchildren, Aiden Hatley, Colton Hatley, Bryson Hatley, Ryan Davis; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill McGuire officiating. The graveside service and burial followed the funeral from the Whitehead Cemetery in Butler, TN. Pallbearers were be Allen Tester, David Tester, Brandon Hatley, Daniel Shelton, Vernon Stanton, and Terry Stanton.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Dewey Hatley has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.