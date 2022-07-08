Dewey Harold Garland, better known to his friends as “Rubberneck,” age 76, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022. He was born in Shady Valley, TN to the late Fleet and Lucy (Wilson) Garland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Colt Davis.

Harold was a truck driver and had been his whole life. He enjoyed what he did and enjoyed spending time with his family. Harold was always on the go. He had a laid-back personality and a good sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh and laugh with them. He never met a stranger. He also enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR races, and watching westerns in his spare time.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 52 years, Idoma (Poole) Garland of the home; Daughters, Tammy Bobbitt, Renee, and Wayne Hamm, and Lea Ann and Richie Shaffer; Brothers, James L. Garland (Linda), Charles Garland (Jean) and a sister Brenda Blondell; Grandchildren, Amanda Greene (Todd), Kayla Jimenez (Elio), Sarah Davis (Kenny), Dylan Shaffer, Mercedes Blakeley, and Bret Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Sullivan, Finley, Sebastian, Lucas, Rayden, and Bethany as well as many other extended family that will miss him.

The family will hold a visitation at their home from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 3, 2022, for those that would like to attend.

The family would like to thank Officer Mullins and the Carter County rescue team for their work, as well as a special thank you to Bobby Trivette for all his help.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Heart Association

