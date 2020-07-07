Derrell Gentry, age 76 , of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord on Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1943 in Laurel Bloomery, Johnson County, TN to the late Spencer Gentry and Annis Hawkins Gentry. In addition to his parents Derrell was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jean Widener Gentry; his loving daughter, Beverly Carty; brother-in-law, Bill Icenhour, sister-in-law, Peg Widener , mother and father- in- law, Marie “Nannie” Widener and James “Poppy” Widener, several aunts and uncles.

Derrell was always ready to help his neighbors. He retired from Columbus McKinnon in Damascus, VA. Derrell was known for his many talents; he could build a house, fix a car and operate equipment large or small. He was a United States Army Veteran stationed in Germany for 2 years. Derrell was a faithful member of State Line Baptist Church where he served on many committees.

Those left to cherish his memories include his grandson, Andy Lewis and wife Brittany; great granddaughter, Harper Lewis, sister, Phyllis Icenhour, nieces, Kim Garrett and husband Don, and Becky Jo Eastridge and husband Johnny; great nieces, Leanna Garrett and Katie Timbs, son-in-law, Freddie Carty, brothers and sisters-in-laws, Larry Widener and wife Cindy, Mickey Widener and wife Mary Kim, sister-in-law, Donna Hawkins and husband Steve, several other nieces and nephews, special friends, Stacy Greer and Cooper Atwood, numerous cousins, his friends and neighbors.

Graveside service and interment were on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Stateline Cemetery with Pastor, Paul Graybeal to officiate, and Military Honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Steve Gentry, Mark Gentry, Jackie Atwood, Larry Widener, Steve Hawkins and Mickey Widener. Honorary pallbearers Jeff Fritts and his Sunday School class at State Line, Kenny Icenhour, Ross Hawkins, David Lee Hawkins, Norval Bishop, Eric Wallace and Stacy Greer.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Phyllis Icenhour, 302 Shoun St., Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.The family of Derrell Gentry has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.