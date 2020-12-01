Dennis Tedder

We are saddened to announce the passing of Dennis Dale Tedder, age 79, at his residence Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Smith Tedder and Ella Mae Coldiron Tedder. He was a member of Ashe County Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Tedder was a NASCAR fan, loved collecting antiques and enjoyed bluegrass and old time country music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Daureen Tedder, son Dennis Lee Tedder and brother Harold Dean Tedder.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Carol Tedder of Lenoir, NC; son Dan Tedder of Mountain City, TN; sister Oma Jean Tedder of Mountain City, TN; brother James Worth Tedder; three grandsons: Ricky and Robert Tedder and Jason Tedder all of Mountain City, TN. Several nieces and nephews, special friends Calvin Williams, Avery Greer and Keith Johnson and his very special cat Bingo (who will reside with family) also survive.

A funeral service was conducted Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel with burial following in Phillippi Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Dan Tedder, Ricky Norris, Robert Norris and Darrell Calhoun.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Tedder family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.