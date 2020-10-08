Delmer Icenhour

Delmer Lee Icenhour, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home. Delmer was born on October 15, 1948 to the late Raymond and Hedwig Icenhour in Kimball, West Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Steven Michael Icenhour, Larry Icenhour, and David Icenhour; brother-in-law, Willis Walker; sister-in-law Judy Icenhour.

Delmer loved to cook for his family and church. He also loved to fish and watch sports. He supported and followed all the local athletics for many years. Delmer was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam era. He also served in the Tennessee Army National Guard during operation Desert Storm. He traveled many places with the Joy Makers for many years. Delmer was a member of Calvary Baptist Church since he was a young boy.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 50 years, Betty Jo Icenhour; sons, Kevin Icenhour and wife Amanda, Michael Icenhour and wife Jennifer; brothers, Roger Icenhour, Jimmy Ray “Spook” Icenhour, Rodney Icenhour; grandchildren, Emilie Icenhour and fiancé Payton Fenner, Ella Icenhour, Ethan Icenhour; step-grandchildren, Ben and Ezra Howard; sisters-in-law, Susie (Judy) Icenhour, Jean Walker; brothers-in-law, Danny Eller and Carolyn, Tommy Eller; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Reece Cemetery with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating and music under the direction of Taylor Walker. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Ethan Icenhour, Ezra Howard, Ben Howard, Gary Thomas, Frank Icenhour, and Payton Fenner. Honorary pallbearers were Earl Gambill, Dennis Lewis, Joe Mack Cress, and the men of Calvary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1288 Cold Springs Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at mountaincityfh.com. The family of Delmer Lee Icenhour has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.