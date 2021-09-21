Della Margaret Snyder Myers

Alzheimer’s. Margaret was born on August 30, 1939, in Butler, TN. She was a 1957 Graduate of Johnson County High School and attended both The University of Kentucky and East Tennessee State University. Margaret moved to Bristol in 1958 when she began working at Raytheon. During her nine years at Raytheon, she met Samuel Myers and they were married on July 1, 1967. Margaret became a homemaker and mother who loved taking care of her family.

She was an active and dedicated member of First Baptist Church Bristol Virginia where she served as Church Hostess for 10 years. During which time she orchestrated countless Wednesday Night Meals, wedding receptions and other social events at the church. Margaret was well known for her volunteer spirit and endless hours working with various groups at her church, school PTA, South Holston Little League Concessions, Sullivan East High School Band Concessions, and Sullivan County 4-H.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Samuel Miller Myers, parents Dayton and Minnie Belle (Ward) Snyder, brother James S. Snyder and sister in-law Dixie Snyder. She is survived by her daughter, Jama and husband Phillip Richardson; son, Daniel and wife Debbie Myers; stepdaughter, Linda and husband John R. Williams and her grandchildren, Sam, Max and Van Richardson, Jessica, Joshua and Jocelyn Myers, Alvin and wife Lisa Williams, Mary Ruth and husband David Brown and Michelle and husband Jason Reynolds; great-grandsons; Hayden Williams, Paul Brown and Noah Reynolds; her brothers, Roy Snyder, David and wife Ladonna Snyder and Richard Snyder; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Courtyards Senior Living Knoxville, Truewood by Merrill Powell, and Avalon Hospice for their loving care of our mother. The Open Visitation for Margaret was held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory in Bristol, TN. A Celebration of Life Service & memory sharing was on the following Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 4:00pm at First Baptist Church Bristol, VA and Dr. Kris Aaron officiated. The Celebration of Life Service was live streamed on the church’s homepage.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Church Bristol VA Youth Fund or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. This obituary was lovingly written by the Myers family.