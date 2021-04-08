Deidra Dunn

We are saddened to announce the passing of Deidra (Dee) Renee Dunn, born July 4th 1987 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, North Carolina. Loving sister, mother, daughter, niece, and granddaughter went to be with the Lord on the evening of March 23, 2021 with the love of her life Luther (Luke) Todd Dunn. Though our hearts are heavy and grief is full, remember the words she most often recited, “This too shall pass”.Dee was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Anna Lou Wilson and stepfather Rick Mabe.

Dee is survived by her mother; Nancy K.(Kitty) Mabe of Laurel Bloomery, TN. Father, Jackie Scott Wilson, of Mountain City, TN. Grandparents; Wilma and Bob Dowell Mountain City, TN. Sisters; Drema Nichole Wilson, of Laurel Bloomery, TN. Danielle Faith Crawford, Gray, TN. Kayla Michelle Swift, Mentor, Ohio. Breionna Free Phillips, Laurel Bloomery, TN. Courtney Angel Mabe, Laurel Bloomery, TN. and Talissa Leann Wilson, Johnson City, TN. The Father of her children; Jeffery Ray Dunn, Mountain City, TN. Daughters; Trinity Sue Dunn, Mountain City, TN. Serenity Renee Dunn, Johnson City, TN. Laurel Bloomery, TN. Sons; Jeffrey Ray Dunn. Jr. Creston, N.C. And Clinton Ray Dunn, Johnson City, TN. Special Friends, Megan Osborne, Shady Valley, TN. Mitch Stout, Laurel Bloomery, TN. and Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Nephews also survive. Her beloved cat Carol Baskin.

Dee Loved the outdoors and nature, she was a kind soul, and stubborn to a fault, Dee loved the family and the Lord, She was very adventurous and always trying new things. She was nurturing and motherly to everyone she met. She was also expecting her first grandchild.

A graveside service for Dee was held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in the the Shingle Town community. The family received friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. They traveled in procession to the cemetery following the visitation.

Friends may call at the Residence of Della Coffer 410 Waters Road, Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Dunn family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.