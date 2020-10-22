Debra Winters

Debra Ann Winters, age 58, of Orchard Rd., Shady Valley, TN passed away on Friday evening October 16, 2020 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 16, 1962 in Abingdon, VA; to Karen Annis Mahala Main and the late Argus Jordan Main.

Debra loved her family and spending time with them. She will be missed by all who knew her. Debra loved cooking, helping feed their baby calves, and going to yard sales. She also enjoyed working in flowers, liked Elvis Presley, and enjoyed talking to anyone.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 30 years Otis Winters; daughter Kayle Winters; son Richard Jordan Thomas Winters and Kayla; mother, Annis Main (Pete Proffitt); brothers Bert Main and wife Kim, Charles Main, Billy Main, Jeff Main and their families; grandson Carson; sisters and brothers-in-laws; Lisa Perkins and husband Waco, Sherry Farmer and husband Hubert and their family, the late Eddie Winters and Patty and their family, several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7:00 p.m. with James Woods to Officiate.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 2024 Orchard Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688. Condolences may be sent to the family online. The family of Debra Ann Winters has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.