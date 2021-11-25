Debra “Debbie” Jean White, age 67, of Butler, TN passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Debbie was born on September 10, 1954, in Bangor, ME. She was the daughter of the late James W. Elliott, Jr. and the late Gloria P. Elliott.

She was married to James Richard White, Sr. for over 50 years. She was a member of the Sink Valley Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and babysitter to many special children. She loved attending Bristol NASCAR Races with her PA family, supporting the University of Tennessee Volunteers, watching her children and grandchildren play basketball, playing board games with her family and watching Hallmark Movies with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Richard of Butler, TN; one son, Ricky White of Butler, TN; three daughters, Kerry Stout (Larry) of Butler, TN, Pam Vines (Jimmy) of Hampton, TN and Ginny White of Elizabethton, TN; three grandchildren, Kelly Stout, Garrett Vines and Gabe Vines; one sister, Susan Marie Brooks (her best friend and special sissy) of Quarryville, PA. Brother: James W Elliott lll Coatesville, Pa. She was a special Mamaw to Destani and Ryan Snyder, Jr. She had many special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the JCCH-Ed Staff, the Heart One Crew, the nurses and doctors on the ICU Staff at Johnson City medical Center, the JCMC Wound Care Staff (especially Jill Hughes, NP), and the home health team (especially Stacie Blair).

A graveside service for Debbie will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Butler Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Harvey White and Reverend John Hammett officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the familly on-line a www.huxlipfordfh.com. Hux & Lipford Funeral of Mountain City, TN is honored to be serving the White Family.