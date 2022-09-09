Debra Ann Kessler, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Debra was born in Baltimore, MD on September 3, 1967 to the late William and Linda Kessler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Donna Kessler, Saundra Kessler.

Debra was incredibly intelligent and an avid reader. Her life revolved around her soul mate, James, and their dogs, Roo, Duck, and Hazard.

Those left to cherish her memories include her significant other, James Carter; sister, Brenda Sutherland and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

