Deborah Martin

Deborah Lynn Martin, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Deborah was born in Memphis, TN on September 1, 1962 to Wayne and Rosemary Martin.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memories include her daughter Madeline Baker; sisters, Ann Claiborne, Johna Wilson; brothers, Patrick Martin, Richard Martin, Matthew Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial service held by her family. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Deborah Lynn Martin has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.