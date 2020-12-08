Dayton Owens

Dayton Paul Owens, age 84, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 13, 1936 to the late Millard Owens and Beulah Forrester Owens . In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Thelma Crowder, Betty Roop, and Margaret Campbell; brothers, Virgil Owens, Carl Owens, Fred Owens, Ray Owens, and John Owens; sister-in-law Carol Gentry.

He was a retired Purple Heart Veteran after serving in the Vietnam War. He loved watching his grandsons play sports, woodworking, hunting, fishing, and watching old westerns. Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandsons whom he was very close to. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 50 years, Freida Owens; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Bo Henson; grandsons, Jacob Henson and fiancé Ashley Cauthen and Will Henson; brother-in-law and best friend Randy Moorefield and wife Judy; sister-in-law, Kelly Moorefield and partner Mike Gentry; several nieces and nephews.

The service was held at Forrest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, VA at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 8, 2020 with Minister Dwayne Dickson to officiate. Military Honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Ronnie Henson, Donnie Henson, Mike Gentry, John Gentry, Jacob Henson, Will Henson, and Randy Moorefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the First Christian Church Food Bank, 401 W. Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee, 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Dayton Paul Owens has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.