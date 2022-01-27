Dayton Kemp Henson, age 88, passed away on January 20, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 18, 1933 to the late W.K. Henson and Hattie Johnson Henson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Hilda Henson; sisters, Mae Neal, Gladys Absher, Hazel Gentry, Elizabeth Richardson, Shirley Fredell, Pat Morefield; brothers, Ray Henson, Joe Henson, R.D. Henson, Otis Henson.

Advertisements

Kemp was the self-proclaimed mayor of Harbin Hill. He was a strong Christian man who loved coaching little league baseball and hunting rabbits and squirrel. He was a very devoted family man and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kemp had never met a stranger and treated everyone the same no matter what. Kemp also loved his church family at First Christian Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sons, Ricky Lee Henson, Rodney Lynn Henson; grandchildren, Brett Henson and fiancé Mandy Lewis, Ashtyn Henson; great grandchildren, Savannah Lewis, Landon Lewis, Evan Lewis; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Ministers Dwayne Dickson, Scott Plyler, and Anthony Roark officiating. The graveside service and burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Fredell, Tommy Privette, David Greer, Travis Ellison, Brett Henson, and Rodney Henson. Honorary pallbearers are Lamar Bowman, Austin Greer, Ricky Henson, and all former little league players.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate).

At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 920 Harbin Hill Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Dayton Kemp Henson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.