Dayton Glenn Vanover, age 69, of Mountain City, TN; passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born April 15, 1950 in Johnson County, TN to the late David Vanover and Elaree Vanover. In addition to his parents Dayton was preceded in death by his son Scott Vanover, brothers Lloyd Vanover, Earl Vanover, Arvil Vanover, and Kenneth Vanover.

Dayton never met a stranger and was always smiling and willing to help anyone. He was always smiling and had a quick joke to make people laugh. Most of all he loved his family.

He attended Mountain City Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 48 years Carol Jean Vanover, Daughters Angie Cummings and husband David, and Missy Cornett. Sisters, Karen Davis and husband Howard, and Debbie Vanover. Brothers, Johnny Vanover, J.C. Vanover, D.L. Vanover and wife Susan. Grandchildren, Nathan Cornett, Dillon Cornett, Jeremy Cummings, and Amanda Cummings. Great Grandchildren Konnor and Kylee.

The family will receive friends on Monday December 9, 2019 from 5-6:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Daniel Jones officiating. Graveside service for Dayton will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Vanover, George Thompson, Damen Thompson, Nathan Cornett, Dillon Cornett, and Buck May.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 1640 Shingletown Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

