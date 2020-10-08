David Walker

David LeGarde Walker, age 63 of Shady Valley, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. Dave was born on June 17, 1957 in Abingdon, VA to Lois McQueen Walker and the late Elmer Walker. In addition to his father, Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Mabel Jackson and brother, Doug Walker.

David was employed by Columbus McKinnon Inc. for 37 years as a machinist and supervisor. After leaving, he was then employed at Food City for about 1 year. Thereafter, he was employed with LKQ Inc. until 2018. He loved riding motorcycles, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. He hoped that no one thought of him to be greedy or selfish.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Lois Walker; sisters, Frances Booher and husband Harry, Helen Forrester and husband Jim, Donna Roark and husband Doug; sister-in-law, Luzi Walker; brother-in-law, Jimmy Jackson; nieces, Anita Doss and husband Ernie, Brandi Peters and husband Ross; nephews, Jimmy Walker and wife Allison, Kevin Forrester and wife Meghan; grand nieces and nephews, Reanna Peters, Grayson Peters, Ethan Boone Forrester, Savannah Cox and husband Conner, Julianne Rhymer and husband Brandon, Allen Doss, Brandon Doss; special family members Jeremy, Mary Jo, and Tasha Walsh.

The family received friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7:00 p.m. with Phil Blevins officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at McQueen Cemetery in Shady Valley, TN. Pallbearers were Larry Gentry, Russell Pennington, Ken Tugman, Dean Neely, Rick Finley, and Ken Tilson. Honorary pallbearers were Randy Ghephart, Lowell Hutchinson, Jack Blevins, Tom Musick, and all of Dave’s friends he has made of the past 4 years.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 533 Winchester Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shady Valley Fire Department (c/o Conley Gentry, 340 Walker Rd, Shady Valley, TN 37688) or the church of your choice. The family of David LeGarde Walker has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.