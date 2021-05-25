David “Hawk” Eugene Schnur, age 64, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC. David was born on October 21, 1956 to the late Ronald Mark Schnur Sr. and Doris Barbee Schnur in Portsmouth, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Mary Nicole Schnur, brother Randy Lowell Schnur, and grandsons, Eli Schnur and Nehemiah Schnur.

David was family man who loved his kids and took much joy in seeing them succeed. He had a very kind heart and wanted to help people in any way he could. He enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, NASCAR, and Harley Davidson motorcycles. David was also a veteran of the United States Navy where he served on the USS Nashville. He was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish him memories include his daughters, Michelle Tomblin, Keishia Taylor, Brandie Ambrose, Shadow Cantrell; sons, David Bryan Celias, David Schnur Jr.; brothers, Dalmer Schnur, Ronald Mark Schnur Jr.; adopted brother and lifetime friend, Kevin Johnson; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family received friends from 11:00-12:00 on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service followed at 12:00 with Pastors Rick Thomason and Mike Sage officiating. Military honors were provided by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 24311. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of David Eugene Schnur has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.