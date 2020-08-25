We are saddened to announce the passing of David Greer, age 62, at his residence on Monday, August 10, 2020. David was born on August 15, 1957 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Ben Greer and Lorne Price Greer. He was also preceded in death by four brothers: Bill, Carl, Harold, and Ralph Greer and three sisters: Geraldine Greer, Mary Sue Peck, and Christine Pleasant. Dave was a farmer and loved working on old cars and helping others as well as spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Cassandra Greer of Mountain City, Tennessee; sons: Davey Greer and Austin Greer also of Mountain City, Tennessee; brother, Wayne Greer of Mountain City, Tennessee and special nephew, Conner Greer of Mountain City, Tennessee. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for David were conducted on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home beginning at 6 P.M. the family received friends from 5 until 6 prior to the service. Burial was be a private ceremony.

