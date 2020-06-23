David Forrester

Abingdon, VA – David Junior Forrester, age 71, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. David lived most of his life in Mountain City, TN until moving to Abingdon seven years ago. He worked many years at Thomasville Furniture Company and was a member of the Meadowview Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Church. David was a woodworker and enjoyed history in all aspects. He was a firm believer in the resurrection.

David was preceded in death by his parents. Floyd and Elva Tester Forrester; brother, Raleigh Forrester; and sisters, Berthie Mae Forrester, Marylake Forrester, Corine Norris, Alice Vines, and Reba Neatherly.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Wells Forrester; sons, Bryan Forrester and Eric Forrester, both of Abingdon, VA; brothers, Bobby Forrester and Raymond Forrester, both of Mountain City, TN; sisters, Josephine Blackburn of Elizabethton, TN, Patsy Pierce of Mountain City, TN, and Carolyn Forrester of Mountain City, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send “Hugs from Home” may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of David Junior Forrester is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.