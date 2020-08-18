David Dugger

David L. Dugger, age 90, went home to be with the Lord Friday, August 14, 2020 at the VA Hospital, following a short illness, He was born in Butler, TN to the late Frank and Lina(Isaacs) Dugger. David was member of Bakers Gap Baptist Church and was a former Deacon. He served in the Korean Conflict. He had worked for many years in Wickliffe, OH before returning to Butler to help with the family farm and worked as an electrician with Wagner Electric.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Maude Skelton, three brothers, Fred, Earl and Jack Dugger and a great granddaughter Madeleine Rose Vojacek. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 65 years Charlotte Dugger of the home; two daughters, Denise Miller Cincinnati, OH and Sheila Slagle(Terry) Chesterland, OH; four granddaughters Jessica Gainor, Chesterland ,OH, Megan Vojacek(Matthew) ,Columbus, OH, Hannah and Jenna Miller, Cincinnati, OH; one grandson, Joshua Slagle, Chesterland, OH; six great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Mikayla Gainor, Benjamin Alexander, and Theodore Vojacek; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 1:00p.m. – 3:00p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 3:00p.m. Graveside service and burial followed the funeral from the Bakers Gap Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Douglas Dugger, Daniel Dugger, Terry Slagle, Joshua Slagle, Todd Proffitt, Keith Miller, Matt Vojacek and Larry Stanton. Honorary Pallbearers were Men of Bakers Gap Baptist Church and his many friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in David’s memory to Bakers Gap Baptist Church, attention Vida Bunting, 3972 Big Dry Run Road, Butler, TN 37640. The family asks everyone to please recognize and observe COVID 19 guidelines of social distancing and masks. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of David L. Dugger has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.