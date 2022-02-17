Dave Minks, age 74, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. He was born June 3, 1947 to the late Ernest Clate Minks and Verna Dean Cunningham Minks. Dave liked camping and porch sitting, and loved his Ford vehicles. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by aunts and uncles.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Cara E. Minks of the home; one daughter: Brenda Minks of Mountain City, TN; two sons: Ronnie Minks and Jeff Minks, both of Mountain City, TN; one sister: Jean Reece of Mountain City, TN; his special doggie Gracie; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nephews and cousins. Special friends Doug Pierce, David Bunting and Ruby McConnell also survive.

It was Dave’s wish to be cremated and wanted no formal services.

Online condolences may be sent to his family at huxlipfordfh.com