Darlena Lois Malecki passed away on August 24, 2022. She was born February 16, 1932 to the late Clint Rex Gregg and Dessie Gregg. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Malecki, and brothers, Colonel Noel Delmas Gregg and Thurston B. Gregg.

Darlena loved the Lord and was a Christian all her life. She attended Sugar Grove Baptist Church when she lived in Tennessee and that is where she was saved as a young girl. She continued to faithfully attend services in both Michigan and Sarasota, FL when she moved from the area. Darlena was an avid sports fan; she particularly loved University of Michigan football. She was very outgoing and never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Pamela Gilbert and husband, Thomas; son, Kenny Malecki and wife, Jamie; brother, Doyle Gregg; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ray Greene to officiate.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Darlena Malecki has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.