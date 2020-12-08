Danny Neatherly

Danny Clyde Neatherly, age 56, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Danny was born on September 13, 1964 to the late Harold and Shirley Neatherly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sid Neatherly.

Danny loved everyone and was a very outgoing person. He never met a stranger and acquired many friends over the years. Danny always had a positive attitude and knew how to make the best out of hard times. He enjoyed time spent with family and adored his dog, Buddy.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife and childhood sweetheart, Sandra Neatherly; son, Daniel Neatherly; sisters, Amy Laws, Lisa Mann and husband Steve; two nephews; one niece; one great niece; several cousins and friends.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Morefield officiating. The graveside service and burial followed at Dyson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Thomas Walker, Ricky Laws, Adam Laws, Daniel Neatherly, Ted McKinney, and Matthew Dockery. Honorary pallbearers were Steve Mann and Roger Lambert.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Danny Clyde Neatherly has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.