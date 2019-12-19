Danny Lynn Taylor

Danny Lynn Taylor, age 86, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. Danny was born in Dover, Tennessee to the late Dewey Pickelsimer and Carrie Sue Barnes Pickelsimer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard Louis Taylor whom she married on December 23, 1951.

Danny attended the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy in Donelson, TN and was the first woman police officer in Elizabethton and Carter County. She started her career as a meter maid and retired as a Desk Sergeant with the Elizabethton Police Department after twenty-six years of service. She was the first woman D.A.R.E. officer in Carter County, working at Harold McCormick Elementary School.

Danny was a proud and dedicated member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She also enjoyed working in the church children’s department and with the children’s choir.

She was a member of the Julius Dugger and John Carter of DAR, the Hand Bell Choir and the Elizabethton Choral Club. She enjoyed quilting and loved feeding the birds and squirrels that visited her home.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Richard Taylor and wife Kathy of Elizabethton; a daughter, Sherry Lynn Shaner and husband Jay of Frederick, MD; three grandchildren, James Richard Taylor and wife Brook of Richland, WA, Kurt Craig Taylor of Knoxville, TN, and Richard August Shaner of Baltimore, MD; three great-grandchildren, Emily Taylor and Anna Taylor both of Sweetwater, TN and Trenton Taylor of Richland, WA; a brother, Gailor Pickelsimer and wife Mamie Jo of Piedmont, SC. Several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews including Chris Pickelsimer, David Pickelsimer and Carrie Kelley also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton on Friday, December 20, 2019.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Danny Lynn Taylor will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Travis Tyler, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Laura Seagroves. The Elizabethton Police Department Honor Guard will provide honors.

The committal and interment will follow the funeral on Saturday at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be James Taylor, Kurt Taylor, David Pickelsimer, August Shaner, Chris Pickelsimer, Owen Kelley, Charlie Slagle and Roger Deal. Jr. Pallbearers will be Mark Pickelsimer, Brent Pickelsimer, Samuel Kelley, Zack Pickelsimer, Trenton Taylor and Michael Pickelsimer.

Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Grace Baptist Church Choir, the Elizabethton Choral Club, members of the Julius Dugger and John Carter of DAR and members past and present of the Elizabethton Police Department.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Johnson City Medical Center Floor 2500 and the ICU unit as well as the staff at Hillview Health Center and members of Grace Baptist Church and her many special friends for all the loving care and support that they have provided.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Choir Ministry or to the Children’s Ministry at Grace Baptist Church, 1114 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com

Danny and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.