Danny Herman, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA. Danny was born on May 10, 1942 in Alhambra, California to the late Herbert and Catherine (Borgogno) Herman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Grant Severson.

In 1964 Danny started Danny Herman Trucking with one truck and a unique idea. Danny assisted in the process of moving Film Salvage to Mountain City around 1971. In his many trips to Mountain City, Danny became impressed with the area and the community and knew it was the right place to raise his young and growing family. In 1979, Danny decided that it was the time to make the move from Southern California to Mountain City with his wife Barbara and children, Joe and Kristy.

Danny quickly made Mountain City his home with his strong influence in the community. His caring heart and generosity helped the community in many ways. In the early 80’s Danny helped form the Chamber of Commerce of Johnson County. In the late 80’s and early 90’s, Danny and his business partner and long-time friend Paul Brown initiated the start of Trade Days. They also assisted with keeping Johnson County Hospital open by buying the hospital during auction and then turned the deed over to the county. Danny and others in the community also saw great potential in tourism trade. In order to build a Welcome Center Danny and others went to Nashville to meet with the State Commissioner of Tourism. They were able to obtain funds from the state and local donations to build The Welcome Center.

In 1990, Danny saw great opportunity for jobs in the county and played an important role in bringing the prison to Johnson County. Today the prison is still thriving and providing numerous jobs for the county and its residents. Danny was also a great supporter of the Johnson County Center of the Arts- Long Journey Home and Heritage Hall.

Along with the projects listed above Danny helped support his community in numerous other ways that were kept confidential at his request. His generosity has helped Johnson County thrive for decades. Danny, also known as K4DHT, was an avid HAM radio enthusiast with multiple repeater sites. Danny helped with communication across multiple states. Danny was also a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1973 and a Jericho Shriner since 1977.

Although Danny loved Johnson County and his community, Danny’s pride and joy was watching his family grow and thrive. Danny enjoyed spending his time supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their accomplishments. Danny had the pleasure of meeting his great granddaughter Catherine Moore. While timing did not allow him to meet his great grandson, Carter Brown, he is now watching over him from above.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Kristy Herman (Dennis); son, Joe Herman (Lucia); grandchildren, Courtney Greene, Danny Herman, Priscilla Brown (Zach), Celena Moore (Thomas), Josh Herman, Channie Herman; great grandchildren, Catherine Moore, Carter Brown; sister, Shirley Corsaletti (Dave); special friend, Karen Weaver; mother of his children, Barbara Herman Seals; niece, Dana Hoehenberger (Ben).

The family of Danny Herman received friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Johnson County High School Gymnasium. A celebration of life service was held by the family immediately following the visitation. The entombment was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 by Fr. Dennis Kress at the Herman Mausoleum, located at Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were Danny Herman, Josh Herman, Dennis Cook, Thomas Moore, Zach Brown, Tommy Eastridge, Scott Williams, Robert Williams, and Brandon Roark.

In lieu of food and flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683. The Herman Family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Johnston Memorial Hospital for the excellent care provided to Danny and his family during his final days.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.