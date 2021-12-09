“Gone but not forgotten”

It is with great sadness that the family of Danny (Dan) Blaine Stout announces his passing. He was born August 26, 1950 to the late Robert Stacy and Bertha Mae Potter Stout. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, at the age of 71, on November 18, 2021. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Mark Christopher Roark and sister-in-law Carla Stout. Dan loved his grandbabies and great grandbabies. He also loved the mountains and hunting.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brothers: Bob Stout;; Dick (Jewel) Stout, Frank (Nancy) Stout, Jim (Sandy) Stout and sisters: Ann (Vonley) Lewis and Lucy (Millard) Norris. He is lovingly remembered and survived by his three sons and two daughters: Danny and Melissa Stout, Teresa Stout and Stacey Burner, Johnny and Amy Stout, Becky Stout and Bob and Shawnda Stout. Grandkids, great grandkids, several nieces, nephews and special friends that he loved so much also survive.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel Jones and Rev. Terry Steele officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service will follow in Norris Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Danny Stout, Johnny Stout, John Stout, Daniel Stout, Bob Stout, Theodore Hensley, Gary Norris and Jake Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Osborne, Charles Trivette, Danny Ray Wilson and Millard Norris.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Lucy Norris and Hollie Church and family for the special care they gave to Dan.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 235 Mae Tester Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.

