Danny Arnold, age 76, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday morning, November 26, 2020 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born December 5, 1943 in Johnson County, TN to the late Kelly Arnold and Cliffie Elizabeth Phillips Arnold. In addition to Danny’s parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Rena Brown, Hester Snyder, Nell Galliher and June Smith; brothers, Emitt Arnold, Fayette Arnold and Leavie Arnold. Danny attended Antioch Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories included his wife of 45 years, Charlotte Perry Arnold; sisters, Alice Vean Reynolds of Charlotte, NC; Lula Bell Wallace of Essex, MD; and Inez Wallace of Zionville, NC; brother, Dean Arnold of Mountain City and his friend Lucille, sister-in-law, JoAnn Arnold of Mountain City; several nieces, nephews, cousins and Danny’s very special neighbors, his best friend for the past 8 years Katie his dog.

Graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from the Kelly Arnold Cemetery (2420 Antioch Rd. Mountain City, TN.) with Pastor Mike Fenner to officiate. Pallbearers were nephews and George Grill. Honorary pallbearers were Hal Wagner, Selmer Potter, Randall Woodard and Mike Phillips.

Memorial contributions may be made in Danny’s memory to Antioch Baptist Church or Johnson County Humane Society. The family will receive friends at the home 2314 Antioch Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Danny Arnold has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.