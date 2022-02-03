Daniel Jarrett Snyder, age 77, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Erwin, TN. Daniel was born on May 17, 1944 to the late David Clarence Snyder and Flora Nelson Snyder.

Daniel was a very kind and giving man. He always wanted to help people any way that he could; he would gladly give someone the shirt off his back. He loved music, his chickens, and wood-working. Daniel had a big heart for animals and fed many strays in his community. He was a member of Shady Valley Baptist Church and loved going while he was able.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters, Carolyn McCracken and husband Henry of Bristol, TN, Rachel Perdue and husband Henry of Shady Valley, and Linda Potter of Mountain City; nieces and nephews, Diane Grindstaff (Pete) and Shelly Haynes, Michael Garland, William Bishop, and David Bishop.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home with Michael Garland officiating. The burial will follow at the Shady Valley Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to thank Sherry and Aaron at The Center on Aging and Health in Erwin and Debbie with the Silver Angels.

The family respectfully requests that anyone attending the service please follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.

